ViewSonic VP2756-4K UHD monitor | Nice display but lacks good speakers and webcam

The monitor market in India is cluttered with brands like Samsung, Dell, HP, LG, ViewSonic, BenQ, Micromax, Acer and others competing for a larger share.

Requirement of bigger and better displays, the rising trend of gaming, content development and graphic design are some of the primary factors driving the demand for monitors.

Recently, I got an opportunity to review the ViewSonic VP2756-4K UHD monitor. Here is what I found out about the device.

Display

The monitor comes with a 27-inch ColourPro 4K UHD IPS display with 3840 x 2160 resolution. The sleek 3-sided frameless design is impressive and provides an immersive viewing experience.

With a full range of swivel, pivot, tilt, and height adjustments, the device allowed me to find a comfortable monitor positioning for my workflow.

Photos can get automatically adjusted to the screen’s orientation when pivoted.

I found the monitor easy for multitasking as it supports a split screen feature that allows it to run multiple windows side-by-side and switch between layouts to suit the task at hand. This is one of the features not supported by comparative models like LG27UL500.

However, the audio quality is not the best as the monitor comes with average speakers. Users can look for other options if media consumption and gaming is a priority.

There is also no internal webcam in the device, which means users have to buy cameras separately and install them to be able to join video calls and team meetings.

ViewSonic VP2756-4K Monitor was launched in India on Monday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Colour accuracy

I found the colour accuracy provided by the monitor to be really impressive and it can be a good buy for professionals doing film editing, graphic design or other jobs where colour is critical.

ViewSonic claims the monitor to have Delta E < 2 colour accuracy and 100% sRGB colour gamut. Comparative models like LG27UL500 have 98% sRGB.

Delta E is used to ensure the colour being displayed closely matches what the human eye receives. The lower the Delta E value, the higher the colour accuracy. Top monitors achieve a Delta E of 2 or less than that, when the colour difference is barely detectable.

100% sRGB colour gamut means that the monitor is able to show every possible colour in the sRGB space and is suitable to provide fine image quality.

sRGB is a standard RGB (red, green, blue) colour space created to use on monitors, printers, and the World Wide Web.

Connectivity

The device comes with HDMI cable, USB Type-A to Type-B cable and USB Type-C cable. USB-C connectivity allows for the transfer of data, video, and audio, all from the same port.

USB-C transmits power at 60 W. This allowed me to charge my devices like smartphones, tablets and Galaxy buds while working.

The USB-C connectivity is another feature not supported by the comparable LG monitor.

Conclusion

The monitor can be appealing to the professionals who are into graphic designing, film editing and tasks where colour accuracy is prioritised, but the device is not the best one for media consumption.

I found the USB-C connectivity really useful as it supported charging and data transfer.

Absence of an internal webcam, however, raises questions about supporting video calls and participating in team meetings through video.

ViewSonic VP2756-4K Monitor is priced at ₹45,900 and was launched in India on Monday. It will be available on Amazon and leading retail outlets across India.