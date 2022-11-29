ViewSonic launches X1 and X2 LED home projectors in India 

November 29, 2022 02:25 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

The ViewSonic X1 and X2 projectors come with built-in Harman Kardon speakers, screen mirroring along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity.  

The Hindu Bureau

The X2 Short Throw Smart projector can be set on a tabletop, allowing it to project from 1.53 metres.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ViewSonic, on Tuesday, launched the X1 and X2 LED home projectors, the company’s first lamp-free high brightness smart projectors for home. 

The projectors come with 3,100 lumens brightness, 709 wide colour gamut and 125% Rec that allow them to deliver full HD resolution and true to life visuals, the company said.

The projectors also come with built-in Harman Kardon speakers, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and screen mirroring capabilities.

The ViewSonic X1 projector comes with a 1.3X optical zoom lens, and has a lens shift control knob, which can be mounted on the ceiling. 

The X2 Short Throw Smart projector can be set on a tabletop, allowing it to project from 1.53 metres. 

“We are striving to improve the home entertainment segment with our new LED projector solutions. We also aim to further develop and empower the sector with our 3rd generation of LED projectors” Muneer Ahmad, VP, Sales and Marketing ViewSonic India, said.

The ViewSonic X1 and X2 projectors are priced at ₹1,99,000 and ₹2,25,00 respectively.  

