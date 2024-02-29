ViewSonic launches PX749-4K projector in India  

February 29, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

ViewSonic launched the PX749-4K projector, expanding its PX series in India. The PX749 succeeds the PX748-4K and is designed for a comprehensive home entertainment projector.

The projector comes equipped with 4.2ms ultra-fast input and a 240Hz refresh rate. And can project with 4,000 ANSI Lumens.

The projector comes fitted with a 1.3x optical zoom, warping adjustment, and side projection capabilities allowing for 300” screen on any surface. Additionally, the projector also gets compatibility with home automation systems via LAN control and 12V trigger output.

It holds an exclusive “Designed for Xbox” certification. This means that the projector is not only compatible with Xbox content resolution, but also with Xbox CEC.

The PX749-4K also gets a Harman Kardon speaker system and features HDMI 2.0 (twice), USB-A, 3.5mm audio output, RJ34, and RS232 ports.

“We are committed to providing comprehensive visual solutions that enhance the viewing experience meeting the needs of our consumers. Adding the PX749-4K projector to our PX series we are setting a new standard for immersive home theatre entertainment as this is more advanced than its predecessor,” Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India, said.

The ViewSonic PX749-4K projector is priced at ₹2,90,000.

