ViewSonic launches LX700-4K RGB laser projector

ViewSonic launched the LX700-4K RGB laser projector as the world’s first ceiling-mounted home projector with RGB laser technology.

The LX700-4K RGB comes with claimed 100% coverage of the BT.2020 color gamut which ViewSonic says allows it to deliver vibrant, lifelike colors. Additionally, the projector comes with true 4K UHD resolution and support for HDR and HLG.

The projector delivers 4K resolution, coupled with HDR/HLG support and high native contrast ratio, powered by a 0.65-inch Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) chip.

The projector employs Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology, the same trusted technology used in IMAX theaters and over 90% of digital cinemas worldwide.

The LX700-4K RGB can project images up to a 300” screen size using its 1.6x optical zoom.

The projector also features HDMI eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) support. The projector also supports popular consoles like Xbox and PlayStation. It is capable of projecting QHD 1440p at 120Hz and a 4.2ms ultra-fast input, a hyper-responsive 240Hz refresh rate.

“Our commitment lies in delivering visual solutions that elevate home theatre experiences and we do so by creating reliable, cutting-edge technology that seamlessly fits into the modern lifestyle, offering users a new level of engagement and enjoyment. Our RGB laser technology is designed to enhance image quality, making it the perfect solution for elevating the home theater experience” Muneer Ahmad, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, ViewSonic India said.

The LX700-4K RGB laser projector is priced at ₹4,95,000.

