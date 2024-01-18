Vertux launches gaming headset in India

January 18, 2024 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

Vertux, a global brand in gaming accessories launched Sirius gaming headset, with spatial audio experience in India.

The headset also comes with 10 customisable modes of RGB lighting, 360-degree surround sound, and a high-res microphone.

The Sirius headset uses virtual 7.1 surround sound with 50mm drivers that provide immersive audio, the company shared in a press release.

The headset weighs around 300 grams and comes equipped with soft-fit ear pads and a low-pressure adjustable head strap design. For volume adjustments, mic muting and RGB customisations the headset gets in-line precision controls.

The company also announced it will be launching more than thirty new gaming products in the coming months in a bid to expand it market amongst gamers in India.

“With the rising demand for high-end products among tech savvy GenZs and Millennials, Vertux seizes this opportunity to introduce Sirius, aiming to redefine the gaming experience” Gopal Jeyraj, Head of India and SAARC at Vertux said.

The Vertux Sirius gaming headset is priced at ₹4,499 and will be available exclusively on Amazon India.