GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vertux launches gaming headset in India

The Vertux Sirius gaming headset comes with spatial audio and customisable RGB lighting

January 18, 2024 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vertux, a global brand in gaming accessories launched Sirius gaming headset, with spatial audio experience in India.

Vertux, a global brand in gaming accessories launched Sirius gaming headset, with spatial audio experience in India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vertux, a global brand in gaming accessories launched Sirius gaming headset, with spatial audio experience in India.

The headset also comes with 10 customisable modes of RGB lighting, 360-degree surround sound, and a high-res microphone.

The Sirius headset uses virtual 7.1 surround sound with 50mm drivers that provide immersive audio, the company shared in a press release.

ALSO READ
A comprehensive guide to every video game release in January 2024

The headset weighs around 300 grams and comes equipped with soft-fit ear pads and a low-pressure adjustable head strap design. For volume adjustments, mic muting and RGB customisations the headset gets in-line precision controls.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The company also announced it will be launching more than thirty new gaming products in the coming months in a bid to expand it market amongst gamers in India.

“With the rising demand for high-end products among tech savvy GenZs and Millennials, Vertux seizes this opportunity to introduce Sirius, aiming to redefine the gaming experience” Gopal Jeyraj, Head of India and SAARC at Vertux said.

The Vertux Sirius gaming headset is priced at ₹4,499 and will be available exclusively on Amazon India.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / gaming and lottery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.