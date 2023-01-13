January 13, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST

Ultraviolette on Thursday forayed into high-speed racing with the unveiling of the F99 factory racing platform at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The Bangalore-based EV startup had already launched a premium electric bike, the F77, last year.

Ultraviolette hasn’t revealed much about the F99 electric bike. The high-speed bike looks familiar to the F77, though. The F99 comes with hydraulic disc brakes with dual channel ABS. It has adjustable rear sets as well.

The F99 factory racing platform is inspired by aviation and racing, the company said.

“The F99 Factory Racing Platform has been engineered to output maximum power from the powertrain while ensuring all necessary safety checks, resulting in a peak power output of 65 BHP and a top speed of over 200 km/hr,” it explained.

Ultraviolette’s F77 was India’s first high-performance electric motorcycle, and launched in November 2022, targeting India and the overseas markets.

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said, “The world of racing is extremely challenging as it forces the vehicle to be pushed beyond its limit, and this is what leads to innovation. The F99 Factory Racing Platform led us to think beyond conventional technologies in the EV space today. We are confident that the innovation emerging from the F99 Factory Racing Platform will make its way to the public in the future. By combining aviation and racing principles, we intend to bring the most advanced electric vehicles to the world.”

