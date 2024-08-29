Tecno unveils tri-fold concept smartphone Phantom Ultimate 2

Transsion Holdings smartphone company Tecno on Wednesday (August 29, 2024) showcased its tri-fold concept smartphone, Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2. When unfolded, the Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 main screen stretches up to 10 inches.

In its folded form, the Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 is the thinnest among existing triple-folding models, measuring just 11mm thick, the company claims.

The device features the smartphone industry’s thinnest battery cover measuring just 0.25mm, it says.

The Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 has a 6.48 inch cover screen and a 10 inch cover screen with 4:3 aspect ratio. It features OLED Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) and an advanced 3K LTPO screen with 392 ppi.

The tri-fold phone hinges can support over 300,000 folds, Tecno claims.

The Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 also supports screen hovering. For example, screen hovering with the base of the screen used flat for typing on a keyboard while the upright screen provides a laptop-style display for convenient notetaking in meetings or university lectures.

For communicating across language barriers, the device can be folded into tent mode for dual-screen face-to-face real-time AI translation.

For everyday browsing, the foldable screen supports multi-window mode to improve efficiency, letting users stay in their game or movie while responding to messages or searching the internet.

The phone supports dynamic wallpapers and adaptive icons that adjust with folding and unfolding, while the UI layout is adapted for diverse use cases such as large-screen viewing and tent mode, as well as having the potential for exciting third-party app adaption.

