GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tecno unveils tri-fold concept smartphone Phantom Ultimate 2

Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 has a 6.48 inch cover screen and a 10 inch cover screen

Updated - August 29, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 12:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tecno unveils tri-fold concept smartphone Phantom Ultimate 2

Tecno unveils tri-fold concept smartphone Phantom Ultimate 2 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Transsion Holdings smartphone company Tecno on Wednesday (August 29, 2024) showcased its tri-fold concept smartphone, Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2. When unfolded, the Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 main screen stretches up to 10 inches.

In its folded form, the Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 is the thinnest among existing triple-folding models, measuring just 11mm thick, the company claims.

The device features the smartphone industry’s thinnest battery cover measuring just 0.25mm, it says.

The Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 has a 6.48 inch cover screen and a 10 inch cover screen with 4:3 aspect ratio. It features OLED Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) and an advanced 3K LTPO screen with 392 ppi.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The tri-fold phone hinges can support over 300,000 folds, Tecno claims.

The Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 also supports screen hovering. For example, screen hovering with the base of the screen used flat for typing on a keyboard while the upright screen provides a laptop-style display for convenient notetaking in meetings or university lectures.

Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2 

Tecno Phantom Ultimate 2  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For communicating across language barriers, the device can be folded into tent mode for dual-screen face-to-face real-time AI translation.

For everyday browsing, the foldable screen supports multi-window mode to improve efficiency, letting users stay in their game or movie while responding to messages or searching the internet.

The phone supports dynamic wallpapers and adaptive icons that adjust with folding and unfolding, while the UI layout is adapted for diverse use cases such as large-screen viewing and tent mode, as well as having the potential for exciting third-party app adaption.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones / business mobiles

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.