Tecno Spark 30 C 5G with transformers skin, 120 Hz refresh rate launched in India for entry segment buyers

Transsion Holdings owned Tecno on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) launched Spark 30 C smartphone with transformers skin. The 5G entry segment phone brings IP54 rating for splashes and wet touch support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tecno Spark 30 C 5G has a 6.67 inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

It uses a 5,000 mAh battery supported by an 18 W charger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spark 30 C 5G features a 48 MP main Sony IMX582 camera and an 8 MP front lens.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Tecno Spark 30 C runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. It operates on Android 14. A 3.5mm jack is included in the phone along with an expandable memory slot for up to 1 TB storage.

The Tecno Spark 30 C 5G starts at ₹8,999 and comes in Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud, available at retail stores.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.