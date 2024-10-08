ADVERTISEMENT

Tecno Spark 30 C 5G with transformers skin, 120 Hz refresh rate launched in India for entry segment buyers

Published - October 08, 2024 01:17 pm IST

Tecno Spark 30 C runs of MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor

The Hindu Bureau

Tecno Spark 30 C 5G with transformers skin, 120 Hz refresh rate launched in India for entry segment buyers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Transsion Holdings owned Tecno on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) launched Spark 30 C smartphone with transformers skin. The 5G entry segment phone brings IP54 rating for splashes and wet touch support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tecno Spark 30 C 5G has a 6.67 inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

It uses a 5,000 mAh battery supported by an 18 W charger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spark 30 C 5G features a 48 MP main Sony IMX582 camera and an 8 MP front lens.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Tecno Spark 30 C runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. It operates on Android 14. A 3.5mm jack is included in the phone along with an expandable memory slot for up to 1 TB storage.

The Tecno Spark 30 C 5G starts at ₹8,999 and comes in Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud, available at retail stores.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US