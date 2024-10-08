GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tecno Spark 30 C 5G with transformers skin, 120 Hz refresh rate launched in India for entry segment buyers

Tecno Spark 30 C runs of MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor

Published - October 08, 2024 01:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tecno Spark 30 C 5G with transformers skin, 120 Hz refresh rate launched in India for entry segment buyers

Tecno Spark 30 C 5G with transformers skin, 120 Hz refresh rate launched in India for entry segment buyers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Transsion Holdings owned Tecno on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) launched Spark 30 C smartphone with transformers skin. The 5G entry segment phone brings IP54 rating for splashes and wet touch support.

Tecno Spark 30 C 5G has a 6.67 inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

It uses a 5,000 mAh battery supported by an 18 W charger.

The Spark 30 C 5G features a 48 MP main Sony IMX582 camera and an 8 MP front lens.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Tecno Spark 30 C runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage. It operates on Android 14. A 3.5mm jack is included in the phone along with an expandable memory slot for up to 1 TB storage.

The Tecno Spark 30 C 5G starts at ₹8,999 and comes in Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud, available at retail stores.

Published - October 08, 2024 01:17 pm IST

