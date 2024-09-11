ADVERTISEMENT

Tecno Pova 6 Neo launched with AI features and Dimensity 5G processor

Published - September 11, 2024 01:11 pm IST

Tecno Pova 6 Neo ships with a 5,000 mAh battery supported by an 18 W charger

The Hindu Bureau

Tecno Pova 6 Neo launched with AI features and Dimensity 5G processor | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Transsion Holdings smartphone brand Tecno on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) launched Pova 6 Neo smartphone in India. The Tecno Pova 6 Neo also brings gen AI features like AI portrait, AI magic eraser, cutout, wallpaper, artboard, and ask AI.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo has a 6.78 inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is IP54 rated for dust and splash protection.

The Pova 6 Neo ships with a 5,000 mAh battery supported by an 18 W charger.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo sports a 108 MP main camera and an 8 MP front lens.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Pova 6 Neo runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor with up to 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It is expandable up to 1 TB.

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo will retail at ₹11,999 for the 12 GB + 128 GB variant and ₹12,999 for the 16GB + 256GB variant. It comes in Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud colours on Amazon and retail stores starting September 14.

