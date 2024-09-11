GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tecno Pova 6 Neo launched with AI features and Dimensity 5G processor

Tecno Pova 6 Neo ships with a 5,000 mAh battery supported by an 18 W charger

Updated - September 11, 2024 01:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tecno Pova 6 Neo launched with AI features and Dimensity 5G processor

Tecno Pova 6 Neo launched with AI features and Dimensity 5G processor | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Transsion Holdings smartphone brand Tecno on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) launched Pova 6 Neo smartphone in India. The Tecno Pova 6 Neo also brings gen AI features like AI portrait, AI magic eraser, cutout, wallpaper, artboard, and ask AI.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo has a 6.78 inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is IP54 rated for dust and splash protection.

The Pova 6 Neo ships with a 5,000 mAh battery supported by an 18 W charger.

Tecno Pova 6 Neo sports a 108 MP main camera and an 8 MP front lens.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Pova 6 Neo runs on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor with up to 16 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. It is expandable up to 1 TB.

The Tecno Pova 6 Neo will retail at ₹11,999 for the 12 GB + 128 GB variant and ₹12,999 for the 16GB + 256GB variant. It comes in Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud colours on Amazon and retail stores starting September 14.

Published - September 11, 2024 01:11 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.