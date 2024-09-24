Tecno launches Pop 9 entry segment 5G smartphone with 120 Hz display

Chinese smartphone maker Tecno on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) launched Pop 9 smartphone in India. The new entry segment 5G smartphone comes in two storage options of 64 GB and 128 GB.

The Tecno Pop 9 has a 6.6 inch display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It features a 5,000 mAh battery supported by an 18 W charger inside the box.

The Pop 9 runs on MediaTek Dimnesity 6300 processor with 4 GB RAM and up to 128 GB storage.

It is IP54 rated for dust and splashes.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Tecno Pop 9 uses a 48 MP main camera and an 8 MP front lens.

The Tecno Pop 9 starts at ₹8,499 for 4 GB/ 64 GB while the 4 GB/ 128 GB variant costs ₹8,999. It will be available from October 7 on Amazon in Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud along with two in-the-box mobile skins.