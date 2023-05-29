Tecno Camon 20 smartphone series launched in India

May 29, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 04:04 pm IST

Tecno has introduced its latest Tecno Camon 20 smartphone series in India with the launch of three new devices. These include the Camon 20, Camon 20 Pro 5G, and Camon 20 5G Premier.

The devices are powered by a MediaTek SoC and come with a 5,000mAh battery.

In case you are planning to buy a new smartphone, read on to know more about the price, availability, and specifications of the Camon 20 series.

Tecno Camon 20 series: Price and availability in India

The Tecno Camon 20 is priced at ₹14,999 in India for the sole 8GB + 256GB variant. This variant is available in Predawn Black, Serenity Blue, and Glacier Glow colour options.

The Camon 20 Pro 5G is available in two variants. While the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at ₹19,999, the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at ₹21,999. The Camon 20 Pro 5G will be available in Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin colour options.

Coming to the higher-end model of the series, the company has not yet announced the price of the Tecno Camon 5G Premier. The Tecno Camon 5G Premier will be available in Serenity Blue and Dark Welkin colour options.

While the Tecno Camon 20 will go on sale starting May 29 on Amazon, the Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G will be available starting from the second week of June. The Tecno Camon Premier 5G will go on sale from the third week of June.

Tecno Camon 20 series: Specifications

The Tecno Camon 20 series comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for 500 nits peak brightness. The smartphones come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and IP53 rating for improved dust and splash resistance.

Under the hood, the Tecno Camon 20 series is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor along with up to 8GB of RAM. The phones also pack support for virtual RAM.

While the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 5G are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

As for cameras, the Tecno Camon 20 and Camon 20 Pro come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a macro camera.

On the other hand, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 108-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

As for selfies and video calls, you get a 32-megapixel camera with dual-LED flash. While the Tecno Camon 20 supports 4G, the Camon 20 Pro and Camon 20 Premier support 5G network connectivity.

