Gifts for the ultimate Star Wars fan

One Plus 5T Star Wars edition

₹39,000

To celebrate the release of the latest film in the Star Wars franchise, OnePlus has released a special edition version of its 5T smartphone. The white metal back is inspired by the planet Crait’s white salt plains and has the Star Wars logo printed on. The alert-slider is in red — the mineral mined on Crait. In terms of the hardware specs, the edition is identical to the standard variant; however, the operating system comes with a customised black-and-red theme, with a set of 10 Star Wars-inspired wallpapers adapted to the new AMOLED-immersive screen. In addition to the limited edition OnePlus 5T, the package also includes a special Kylo Ren phone case that matches the phone’s overall theme. Available on Amazon.in

Lego Millennium Falcon

₹52,000

There is something about the Millennium Falcon that makes it one of the most coveted Star Wars collectibles, along with the lightsaber and the obvious Stormtrooper suit. But now you can buy yourself a giant Millennium Falcon Lego set made up of 7,541 bricks, making it the single largest as well as the most expensive Lego set ever sold. What’s incredible about this particular version is the attention to detail; it’s a super-detailed version of the actual ship from the films. To crew the giant ship, the set comes with 10 figurines, that include the characters from the original trilogy and the latest saga films. Available at major toy retailers.

Family car decals

₹1,000

This Star Wars decal set includes 50 different transfers in 19 distinct characters from the Star Wars universe. You can mix and match different decals that come in different sizes and characters to show your family’s love for Star Wars, to announce to the world which side of the Force you are on. The family of big and tiny Stormtroopers is our pick of the lot. Available on Thinkgeek.com

BB-8 Sphero with Force Band

₹26,000

BB-8 has to be the cutest and most loved character out of the new sequel in the trilogy. When Episode VII – The Force Awakens released two years ago, the markets were flooded with these lovable tiny bots. But this BB-8 collectible works like the real deal. The app-enabled droid can be controlled by a Force Band that comes with it. Just wave you hand and the Astromech bot with a battle-worn look will move to your commands. It also responds to the owner’s voice and you can record, send, and view virtual holographic videos. Available on amazon.in

Funko Kylo Ren bobblehead

₹1,000

Introducing a kid cousin to Star Wars? Begin with a vinyl bobblehead of Kylo Ren by Funko. The figurine comes with Kylo Ren’s unconventional jagged red lightsaber with a crossguard, but not his mask. It measures 5 x 7 x 11 cm and, on second thoughts, may be best to put on your desk, to get through those morning meetings. Give the cousin chocolate. Available on Flipkart.com