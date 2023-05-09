Sony WH-CH720N Review | Impresses on every front

May 09, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

A pioneer in sound quality, Sony launched a new wireless noise-cancelling pair of headphones, the Sony WH-CH720N. This addition marks the company’s entry into the more pocket-friendly segment.

Design

The new WH-CH720N has the basic Sony headphone design. The headphones look plain and radiate the essence of being light. The ear cups of the headphones are relatively large, with a flat outer surface. The yokes are also large and designed to fit snugly with the cutouts on the cups. The flat headband connects to a concealed hinge, while the extension mechanism is exposed. The body of the headphones is constructed entirely of plastic with a matte finish, and although it does not feel luxurious, it is of decent quality.

The left ear has the power and pairing switch, charging port, and analogue input. The right ear cup has volume and playback buttons and a toggle for active noise cancellation (ANC) modes. The earpads are moderately soft and can cover various ear sizes easily. The headphones don’t fold. We would have appreciated a foldable feature to save some space.

Software and Features

The WH-CH720N headphones are compatible with the Sony Headphones Connect app, available for both iOS and Android. After the setup process, one reaches the home page which displays the track being played and offers playback controls. The Adaptive Sound Control menu is also available, allowing you to adjust the ANC. The app comes with several options, including the Ambient Sound Control menu for configuring ANC options. However, this is limited to toggling between ANC, Ambient Sound (transparency mode), and Off. The equalizer option provides a five-band EQ with a sixth Clear Bass dial, and several presets with blank ones to save your custom values. Additionally, the CH720N headphones support the 360 Reality Audio feature, which uses the camera to create a personalized HRTF map of your head and ears to enhance audio experience.

However, there is no automatic pausing when the headphone is removed, now a standard feature on most TWS earbuds and some full-sized wireless headphones. This may be a significant inconvenience for users who forget to pause their audio and end up draining the battery unnecessarily.

The headphones feature Sony’s Integrated Processor V1, also found on the more expensive 1000XM5 headphones. Additionally, the CH720N headphones have a 30mm dynamic driver per ear- the same size as the 1000XM5 drivers, but not the same. The CH720N headphones support only SBC and AAC codecs. Additionally, the Sony Headphones Connect app offers a variety of other features, including the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously, Amazon Alexa integration, customisable ANC button options, an automatic power-off mode, and firmware updates.

Audio Quality

Sony always manages to get users excited about its high-end sound performance. The CH720N also follows the same lineage. For a budget-range pair of headphones, the new CH720N outshines its competitors. The headphone produces a warm and bass-heavy sound, common to most Sony headphones. There is a significant bass shelf, particularly in the mid-bass and upper-bass regions, where most of the bass in music lies. The sound feels easy on the eardrums. With ANC on, the music sounds more delightful, with no significant external noise passing through the tightly packed ear cushions. It is worth noting that there is a noticeable difference in tonality with ANC disabled. The bass frequencies, in particular, are less exaggerated, resulting in a slightly cleaner and tighter low-end presentation.

Microphone

The CH720N boasts an admirable microphone performance, delivering clean and distinct voices with sufficient amplitude without needing to speak up. The audio produced by is clear, crisp, and free of the muddiness or distortion that often plagues inferior microphones. This quality is undoubtedly adequate for making clear phone calls.

Noise Cancellation

The CH720N delivers remarkable active noise cancellation performance and has undergone significant improvements compared to its predecessors. The attenuation function performs exceptionally well across a wide range of frequencies, providing comprehensive coverage across the spectrum for all kinds of ambient sounds.

In addition, the Ambient Sound or transparency mode also works exceptionally well. Everything around can be heard clearly, often the desired outcome. Unlike noise cancellation, the transparency level is adjustable, and you can also activate voice passthrough, which prioritises voices while suppressing other frequencies.

Battery Life

The WH-CH720N boast an impressive battery life of 35 hours for continuous music playback with ANC enabled and an astounding 50 hours with ANC disabled. During our review period, we found the headphone lasted more than the advertised battery power, which was around 40 hours with ANC enabled. It is worth noting that the DSEE feature, which enhances audio quality, may drain the battery more quickly and reduce overall battery life. The charging speed is very impressive, too, allowing a full day of usage with a charging span of half an hour only.

Conclusion

Costing ₹9,990, the Sony WH-CH720N is among the top picks in the budget range. It delivers clear and high-quality sound and offers a long-lasting battery life with fast charging support. Moreover, the new WH-CH720N places top-tier features from the Sony stable within easy reach of buyers.