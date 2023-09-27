Sony WF-1000XM5 premium wireless earbuds launched in India

September 27, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Sony on Wednesday launched WF-1000XM5 premium wireless earbuds in India with active noise cancellation featuring company’s in-house processor V2 and QN2e chip for ANC.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 features three microphones on each earbud, including dual feedback mics. The new wireless earbuds can do 24-bit audio processing and analogue amplification.

Sony WF-1000XM5 supports High-Resolution audio with LDAC, and DSEE Extreme. Additionally, the earbuds feature 360 Reality Audio. The earbuds use Dynamic Driver X for wide frequency reproduction.

The WF-1000XM5 earbuds come equipped with head tracking technology for head movements.

The WF-1000XM5 uses an AI-based noise reduction algorithm based on Deep Neutral Network (DNN) processing and bone conduction sensors for better call quality. It also claims to reduce wind noise.

Sony’s WF-1000XM5 features adaptive sound control and speak-to-chat function as well as multipoint connect helps pair two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. Fast Pair and Swift Pair are also available. The earbuds work with voice assistant as well.

Sony WF-1000XM5 comes with auto play option and supports Augmented Reality games like Ingress from Niantic. Sony WF-1000XM5 claims up to 8 hours of battery life and features wireless charging capabilities as well.

Sony WF-1000XM5 has been priced at ₹24,990 and it will be available starting October 15.

