Sony to launch a new PlayStation 5 Pro variant: Report

March 28, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

The PS5 Pro will reportedly feature an improved GPU, AI acceleration and other enhancements

Sony may unveil a ‘Pro’ iteration of the PlayStation 5 later this year. The PS5 Pro will reportedly feature an improved GPU, AI accelerator and other enhancements, per a report by Insider Gaming. The PS5 Pro’s system memory, clocking 576 GB/s, will exhibit enhanced efficiency compared to the PS5’s 448 GB/s, boasting a significant 28 percent bandwidth gain. The ‘Pro’ variant is expected to feature the same eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU as its predecessor but will introduce a ‘High CPU Frequency Mode,’ elevating clock speeds to a maximum of 3.85GHz marking a 10 percent increase over the PS5’s 3.5GHz. ALSO READ Sony adds 13 new games for PS Plus Extra, Premium subscribers

The audio subsystem will receive an enhancement with a 35% boost in performance to accommodate higher quality sound effects.

Moreover, the report suggests that the PS5 Pro may feature a detachable disc drive, akin to the slimmer version of the standard PS5, alongside 1TB storage.

Recent leaks stemming from documents on the PlayStation developer portal also unveiled GPU enhancements slated for the PS5 Pro.

According to the leak, the upcoming console is slated to deliver rendering speeds that are 45 percent faster than the PS5 and “2-3x Ray-tracing (x4 in some cases).” The PS5 Pro is purportedly set to offer up to three times the compute power of the PS5 boasting 33.5 teraflops of single-precision compute power compared to the PS5’s 10.28 teraflops.

While Sony has not made any official announcement regarding plans for a ‘Pro’ version of the PS5 yet, the company is expected to launch the device later this year.

