Sony teases early look of user experience for PlayStation VR2

July 27, 2022 18:48 IST

See-through view, broadcast mode, and customised play area are some of the features that will be making it to the PlayStation VR2

Though the exact launch date for the PlayStation VR2 is yet to be announced Sony, on Tuesday, revealed some of the features that will be coming to its next-generation virtual reality headset.

The see-through view, according to Sony’s blogpost, will allow users to see their surroundings while wearing the headset. Accessed by pressing the function button on the headset or by using the car in the Control Center, see-through View will function using the embedded front cameras on the device giving users the ability to switch between viewing content on the VR2 and their surroundings. The see-through view will, however, not support the recording option.

Another feature that will be coming to the VR2 will allow users to film themself while broadcasting their gameplay. This feature in particular seems to be aimed at gamers streaming their gameplay.

The ability to customise the play area is another feature making its way to the VR2. The feature will be available by using the PS VR2 Sense controllers and embedded cameras. According to Sony, the cameras will allow users to scan the room while playing to expand and customise the play area to fit the individual’s gaming style and room environment. Users will also be alerted when approaching the boundaries of the set playing area.

Additionally, the VR2 will have dedicated VR and Cinematic modes. In the VR mode users can have access to a 360 view with virtual environment content being displayed in 4000 ✕ 2040 HDR format with 90Hz at 120Hz frame rate.

In the cinematic mode, players will have the ability to view the PS5 system and UI and all non-VR games and content on a virtual cinema screen. The display will be in 1920 ✕ 1080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz and 120Hz frame rate.