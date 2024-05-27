GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sony rebrands ULT series with new party speakers and headphone in India

Sony wants to double the business of party speakers in India

Published - May 27, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Haider Ali Khan
Sony rebrands ULT series with new party speakers and headphone in India

Sony rebrands ULT series with new party speakers and headphone in India | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Sony on Monday rebranded its audio sub-brand ULT and introduced new wireless party speakers and a headphone unit. The new ULT series consist of Tower 10, Field 7, Field 1, and a noise cancellation headphone, ULT Wear.

“We were already present in this segment but the consumer preference [has] changed. They wanted more jazzy and good looking products and hence the rebranding was required to connect with our target group,” said Sunil Nayyar, MD, Sony India to The Hindu.

With ULT, Sony targets youngsters, Gen Z and even millennials who are young, energetic and on the move, added Nayyar.

Sony wants to double its party speakers business in India by the end of this year, Nayyar added, noting the brand aims to grow 30% on value in the overall audio space.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Being a premium audio brand, Sony feels that there’s market for everybody. “Sony touches the upper middle class and onwards which is around 40 crore,” said Nayyar.

Sony is not intended to go into the mass segment (more affordable products) either as it does not sync with the brand, added Nayyar.

The new ULT series is manufactured out of India, he informed.

The new ULT Tower 10 (₹89,990), Field 7 (₹39,990), Field 1 (₹10,990) and ULT Wear (₹16,990) headphone will be available across Sony retail stores, major electronic stores and e-commerce websites in India starting May 27.

