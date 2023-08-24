ADVERTISEMENT

Sony plans to launch portable PlayStation this year 

August 24, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Sony will launch the portable PlayStation that will stream PS5 games

The Hindu Bureau

The PS5 Portable will ship with a 3.5mm audio jack, however, it will not support PS VR2 games, that require a headset.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony plans to launch portable PlayStation later this year. The PlayStation Portal remote player is a handheld device capable of streaming PS5 games on an 8-inch LCD screen capable of 1080p resolution at 60fps.

The device will also include key features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, the company shared in a blog post.

The device will ship with a 3.5mm audio jack, however, it will not support PS VR2 games, that require a headset.

ALSO READ
Asus ROG Ally review | A promising and nifty start

“PlayStation Portal will connect remotely to your PS5 over Wi-Fi, so you’ll be able to swiftly jump from playing on your PS5 to your PlayStation Portal. PlayStation Portal can play supported games that are installed on your PS5 console and use the Dualsense controller” Hideaki Nishino, Senior Vice President, of Platform Experience, at Sony Interactive Entertainment said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The PlayStation Portal was previously announced in May, was rumoured to be released in November, and will be a way to stream PS5 games already installed on the gaming consoles onto the handheld for remote play.

The PS5 Portal remote player will be competing against other handhled devices including the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally. However, while other handhleds are capable of native gameplay, the PS5 Portal will rely on WI-Fi to stream games that are already installed on the PS5 onto a handheld for remote play with the support of the PS5.

The Sony portable PlayStation will be priced at $199.99.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US