Sony on Thursday (October 24, 2024) launched the LinkBuds Open (WF-L910) wireless earbuds in India. The LinkBuds Open builds upon the previously launched LinkBuds TWS with an open-ring design.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LinkBuds Open wireless earbuds feature a newly developed air fitting supporters for a secure fit. Also, it is IPX4 water resistant as well.

The LinkBuds Open earbuds come with an 11 mm ring-shaped driver unit with neodymium magnet to reproduce mid-high frequency sounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

LinkBuds Open has the Sony’s integrated processor V2. It also supports DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine).

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The LinkBuds Open features adaptive volume control which automatically optimises the volume based on surroundings. It also has AI-powered noise reduction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sony claims a battery life of up to 22 hours with LinkBuds Open. It supports quick charging like a 3-minute charge can deliver up to 60 minutes of playback.

The LinkBuds Open comes with intuitive features and controls such as auto switch, auto play, quick access, voice control, wide area tap and multipoint connection.

LinkBuds Open is compatible with sound connect app with which you can personalise various settings such as the equalizer.

The Sony LinkBuds Open (WF-L910) is available across all Sony Centers, Sony authorized dealers, Amazon, Flipkart and major electronic stores at ₹19,990.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.