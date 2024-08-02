ADVERTISEMENT

Sony launches PlayStation Portal remote player in India: Price, features

Updated - August 02, 2024 01:25 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 01:12 pm IST

PlayStation Portal Remote Player can be used with PS5 console over Wi-Fi

The Hindu Bureau

Sony launches PlayStation Portal remote player in India: Price, features | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony on Friday launched the PlayStation Portal remote player in India with the availability across Sony Centres, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, Blinkit and other retailers from August 3.

The PlayStation Portal is a handheld device with an 8-inch LCD screen that can support 60 fps capable at 1080p resolution.

PlayStation Portal Remote Player can be used with PS5 console over Wi-Fi with features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers in supported games.

The remote player allows you to play compatible games for PS5 and PS4.2 installed on console without a TV.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The PlayStation Portal will be sold at ₹18,990.

