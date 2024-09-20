Sony on Friday (September 20, 2024) launched an entry segment wireless earbuds, Sony WF-C510, in India.

Sony WF-C510 features a rounded design and matte finish with a flat and wider surface button for operation.

The Sony WF-C510 claims to offer up to 22 hours of battery life including case with a quick charge of 5 minutes can give 1 hour playback.

The new affordable wireless earbuds have IPX4 rating for splashes and sweat. It supports Sony’s multipoint connection which allows to connect two Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sony WF-C510 offers Fast Pair and Swift Pair as well. It has ‘Quick Access’ feature to operate Spotify Tap. Additionally, you can use either the left or right earbud independently after removing it from the charging case.

The earbuds feature Ambient Sound Mode which allows you to hear the sound around. You can personalise the sound settings within the Sony Headphones Connect app. It also comes with EQ customs.

Sony WF-C510 earbuds support DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine). Additionally, it offers 360 Reality Audio for a spatial listening.

The Sony WF-C510 has been priced at ₹4,990 and comes in Blue, Yellow, Black and White. It will sell across Sony retail stores, major electronic stores and other e-commerce website starting September 26.