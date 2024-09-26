GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sony launches MDR-M1 Reference Closed Monitor headphones for creators 

The MDR-M1 headphones come with two detachable cable lengths

Published - September 26, 2024 11:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sony launches MDR-M1 Reference Closed Monitor headphones for creators

Sony launches MDR-M1 Reference Closed Monitor headphones for creators | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony on Thursday (September 26, 2024) launched the MDR-M1 Reference Closed Monitor headphones for music creators and audiophiles in India suitable for music production and high-resolution audio applications including 360-degree spatial audio.

The Sony MDR-M1 supports frequencies between 5Hz – 80kHz on 40mm driver. The closed acoustic structure helps eliminate ambient noise and sound leakage. A tuned port acts as a ventilation hole to control low frequencies.

The MDR-M1 headphones come with two detachable cable lengths (6.3mm and 3.5mm) and easy to replace earpads. It weighs around 216 grams, without cable.

MDR-M1 headphones is available across Sony Centers, Sony authorized dealers, Amazon and Flipkart, and major electronic stores across India at ₹39,990.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Sony has also announced a special launch price of ₹17,990 which is valid till October 31.

