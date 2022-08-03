Sony launches LinkBuds TWS with open ring design and wide-area tap

The TWS buds claims to offer more than 17 hours of playback time and features a light-weight design

Sony on Wednesday launched its new TWS called the LinkBuds in India. It comes with an open ring design with audio transparency. It comes in five sizes and automatically adjusts the volume to suit different environments.

Sony LinkBuds are IPX4 rated, making it resistant to splash and sweat. The TWS buds claims to offer more than 17 hours of playback time and features a light-weight design.

With wide area tap you can adjust the playback by double or triple tapping in front of either of your ears without touching the LinkBuds themselves.

With speak-to-chat it can automatically pause music as soon as you speak to someone. Once the conversation is over, the music starts playing automatically. LinkBuds also comes with hands-free help so you can get information by activating your preferred voice assistants; Google or Alexa.

The LinkBuds TWS | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

LinkBuds supports Google’s new Fast Pair feature, allowing it to pair with Android devices. You can also locate where you last left your earphones. Swift Pair makes it easy to pair the LinkBuds to Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptop, desktop PC or tablet. It works with the iOS ecosystem as well.

Sony LinkBuds will be available across Sony retail stores, e-commerce portals and at other leading electronics chains at ₹19,990.