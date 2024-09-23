Sony launches Bravia Theatre U neckband speaker in India

Sony on Monday (September 23, 2024) launched Bravia Theatre U, a neckband speaker, in India. The new Sony Bravia Theatre U comes with Dolby Atmos and 360 spatial sound.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sony Bravia Theatre U claims a 12 hours battery life. It has multipoint connection that allows to connect and switch between two devices simultaneously.

Sony Bravia Theatre U is IPX4 water rated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sony Bravia Theatre U is available across all Sony Centers, Sony authorized dealers, Amazon, Flipkart and major electronic stores across India.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sony Bravia Theatre U has been priced at ₹24,990.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.