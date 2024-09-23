ADVERTISEMENT

Sony launches Bravia Theatre U neckband speaker in India

Updated - September 23, 2024 04:49 pm IST

Sony Bravia Theatre U is IPX4 water rated

The Hindu Bureau

Sony launches Bravia Theatre U neckband speaker in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony on Monday (September 23, 2024) launched Bravia Theatre U, a neckband speaker, in India. The new Sony Bravia Theatre U comes with Dolby Atmos and 360 spatial sound.

The Sony Bravia Theatre U claims a 12 hours battery life. It has multipoint connection that allows to connect and switch between two devices simultaneously.

Sony Bravia Theatre U is IPX4 water rated.

The Sony Bravia Theatre U is available across all Sony Centers, Sony authorized dealers, Amazon, Flipkart and major electronic stores across India.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sony Bravia Theatre U has been priced at ₹24,990.

