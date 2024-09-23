GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sony launches Bravia Theatre U neckband speaker in India

Sony Bravia Theatre U is IPX4 water rated

Updated - September 23, 2024 04:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sony launches Bravia Theatre U neckband speaker in India

Sony on Monday (September 23, 2024) launched Bravia Theatre U, a neckband speaker, in India. The new Sony Bravia Theatre U comes with Dolby Atmos and 360 spatial sound.

The Sony Bravia Theatre U claims a 12 hours battery life. It has multipoint connection that allows to connect and switch between two devices simultaneously.

Sony Bravia Theatre U is IPX4 water rated.

The Sony Bravia Theatre U is available across all Sony Centers, Sony authorized dealers, Amazon, Flipkart and major electronic stores across India.

Sony Bravia Theatre U has been priced at ₹24,990.

Published - September 23, 2024 04:40 pm IST

