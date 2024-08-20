GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sony launches Bravia 9 4K mini LED smart TV series with Dolby Vision and Atmos: Details

Sony Bravia 9 series will come in 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes

Published - August 20, 2024 12:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sony launches Bravia 9 4K mini LED smart TV series with Dolby Vision and Atmos: Details

Sony launches Bravia 9 4K mini LED smart TV series with Dolby Vision and Atmos: Details | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) launched the Bravia 9 series 4K mini LED smart televisions in India. Like its predecessor Bravia 7 series, the new Bravia 9 mini LED TVs use AI Processor XR along with XR Backlight Master Drive for better contrast.

Sony Bravia 9 series will come in 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes. It is being powered by Google TV.

The new Sony Bravia 9 series features XR Contrast Booster 30, which claims to enhance the depth and detail of images by controlling the backlighting that results in deeper blacks and brighter whites.

The Bravia 9 series comes with Studio Calibrated modes that supports Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and Sony Pictures Core Calibrated Mode, and Prime Video Calibrated Mode.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sony Bravia 9 series is IMAX enhanced and supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The new series has XR 4K Upscaling, XR Clear Image, and XR Motion Clarity technologies as well.

Sony’s Bravia 9 series comes with Acoustic Multi-Audio+ with a beam tweeter on top and frame tweeters on the sides.

The new 4K @120 fps supported smart TVs feature Auto Game Mode, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for gaming. Users can also control PlayStation remotely if you have a compatible Bravia connected to the internet. The PS Remote Play app allows you to manage your PS5 or PS4 console from another room or house.

There is Game Menu feature in the Bravia 9 that works as a centralized hub for gamers to easily access their gaming status, settings, and support functions.

Hands-free functionality is also available on the new series.

Bravia 9 series also supports Bravia Cam fixation on top for video calls but it sells as an accessory.

The new Sony Bravia 9 series starts at ₹4.49 lakh (75-inch) and ₹5.99 lakh (85-inch).

