ADVERTISEMENT

Sony launches a new affordable headphones with 50 hours playback

April 11, 2023 04:34 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST

Sony launched the WH-CH520 affordable headphones with claimed battery life of 50 hours on single charge

The Hindu Bureau

Sony launched the WH-CH520 with claimed battery life of 50 hours on single charge. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Expanding the affordable segment of headphones, Sony on Tuesday launched WH-CH520. The Sony WH-CH520 claims to last 50 hours on single charge.

The new Sony headphones features Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) for the sound upscaling.

The WH-CH520 headphones promises battery life of up to 35 hours with Noise Cancelling and 50 hours without Noise Cancelling. A 3-minute charge would give up to 1 hour of playback, the company claims.

ALSO READ
Sony WH-1000XM5: Shifts ‘Momentum’ 

Sony WH-CH520 features a multipoint connection which allows to switch between two devices. It comes with button operation and can be controlled with your voice also. They also support Swift Pair and Fast pair.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The WH-CH520 users also get an option of equaliser via Sony Connect app.

The new Sony WH-CH520 will be sold for ₹4,490 across online and offline stores.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US