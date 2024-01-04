ADVERTISEMENT

Sony introduces Float Run headphones for runners

January 04, 2024 03:13 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

Sony Float Run headphones are IPX4 rated and come up with up to 10 hours playtime and uses Type-C port for charging

The Hindu Bureau

Sony Float Run | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony on Thursday launched Float Run WI-OE610, a wireless sports headphones designed for runners, in India. The Float Run features a flexible neckband design but the speakers do not touch the ear canal.

As per Sony, the Float Run headphones weigh approximately 33 grams. They feature 16mm drivers for sound.

The Float Run headphones has an open-type design that eliminates echo and allows in ambient sound.

Sony Float Run headphones are IPX4 rated and come up with up to 10 hours playtime and uses Type-C port for charging. Users can control playback and access their smartphone’s voice assistant.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Sony Float Run is available at ₹10,990 across Sony retail stores and other e-commerce websites.

