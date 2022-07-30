Sony introduces Backbone One controller for remote gaming on iPhones

Sony launched its Backbone One controller for remote gaming on the iPhone allowing users to play PS4 and PS5 games remotely on their iPhones

Calling it a gaming “essential” for PlayStation on the iPhone, the Backbone, when connected to an iPhone will allow users to play PS4 and PS5 games on their mobile device. The Backbone One will draw power from the iPhone and does not feature an in-built battery.

Users will require a PS4 or PS5 console, Remote Play App, and an account for PlayStation Network to stream games on their iPhones.

The Backbone One will function with the PS Remote Play app and will give users access to App Store games and other gaming services that support controllers.

According to Sony’ blogpost the Backbone One will support games like Genshin Impact, Fantasian, Call of Duty: Mobile. New releases are also expected to be added to the Backbone App along with updates from PlayStation.

The Backbone One is available in select countries as of now.