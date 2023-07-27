Sony intends to be go-to premium audio brand in India, Sony India MD says

July 27, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST

Sony on Thursday said it intends to be the number one, go-to premium audio brand in India while announcing a new party speaker, SRS-XV800, in New Delhi. The Japanese major also announced the first brand ambassador for its audio category and a new tagline, ‘For the Music’.

“Many new audio brands have come and we somehow felt that we might lose the touch with the young audience. With the new and first brand ambassador for audio segment we want to reconnect and re-energise them,” Sunil Nayyar, MD, Sony India, told The Hindu.

The Sony’s TWS earphones are driving the growth for brand in India in audio category followed by head bands, he added. “Sony has about 21% market share in the TWS segment above ₹5,000 in India,” Mr. Nayyar said.

Sony wants to focus on offline channel with new range of party speakers as it aims to touch 48% share in this category which is about 33% currently.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Mr. Nayyar claimed that Sony has nearly 78% market share in overall ANC (active noise cancellation) group. Similarly, it occupies nearly 56% share in above ₹15,000 audio segment.

Overall, the audio category contributes over 20% to Sony India’s sales.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.