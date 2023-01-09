January 09, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST

A little extra detail in your viewing experience makes all the difference, especially when it comes to the sound quality of the movie or show you are watching on TV. To answer that need, Sony has come up with its latest soundbar, which takes the audio experience to the next level with its surround sound technology.

We feel that it was a strategic move to add the Sony HT-A5000 soundbar to its product range as this device sits between the Sony HT-A7000 and the Sony HT-A3000, offering customers a balanced option at a smart price.

Build

The design of the new Sony HT-A5000 is very similar to the HT-A7000, but it is slimmer and smaller. We think this is the right move, considering space constraints. We paired the HT-A5000 with our Sony Bravia A80K OLED, that we also reviewed earlier. It synced nicely with the base of the TV, offering a great combo look.

The new HT-A5000 comes with a 5.1.2 channel setup. In contrast to the A7000, which has a glossy glass topper, the A5000 has black metal mesh grilles across the front and covers the two upward drivers, while the rest of the body is matte black plastic.

The configuration inside includes two up-firing speakers that reflect overhead sounds off the ceiling, three full-range front speakers, two front-facing woofers, and two side-firing beam tweeters that increase the soundbar’s soundstage width. All of the A-range drivers, with the exception of the beam tweeters, utilise Sony’s X-balanced design, which employs a non-circular shape to maximise the surface area for improved sound production. The A5000 can output 450 Watts of power overall, using nine-amp channels.

Specifications

Size: 1,210 x 67 x 140 mm

1,210 x 67 x 140 mm Weight: 6.1 kg

6.1 kg Power output: 450W

450W Amplifier Channels: 9

9 Bluetooth: 5.0

5.0 Subwoofer: Built-in

Built-in Sound effects: Night Mode, Voice Mode, Immersive Audio Enhancement

At the top of the soundbar lies a touch panel for on-device controls. At the back, it sports two cut-outs for ports and sockets. The power status, volume, and active source are displayed on the front side of the speaker, which has a small monochrome display.

Features

The soundbar has an analogue output for Sony’s Acoustic Center Sync, which enables a compatible Bravia TV to join the soundbar’s centre channel when the two devices are linked. It also has an optical audio input, USB type-A port, and eARC/HDMI out. There is an additional HDMI 2.1 passthrough socket that can support 8K@60Hz, 4K@120Hz, and Dolby Vision HDR, which is a treat for gamers and people who like to have multiple options for HDMI ports.

The HT-A5000, as we would anticipate from Sony, supports a wide variety of audio formats, including Dolby Atmos (in both the Digital+ and TrueHD formats), DTS:X, LPCM, wireless high-resolution audio, and Sony 360 Reality Audio, the company’s object-based spatial technology.

In addition to the standard controls on the soundbar itself, the Sony HT-A5000 comes with a helpful remote that offers additional functions. Beyond the fundamental power, volume, and playback settings, it allows you to easily switch between sources and different sound modes, and regulate the level of a connected subwoofer or rear speaker.

Sound

The new HT-A5000 comes with a powerful speaker that provides lots of treble and midrange clarity with outstanding upper and midbass punch. Whether you’re watching immersive content or not, the A5000’s Sound Field mode employs psychoacoustic methods to improve the width and height of the soundstage.

Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine (VSE), Dolby’s Speaker Virtualiser, and DTS Virtual: X are the three alternatives available to improve the audio experience. We liked how the soundbar enhanced the soundtrack, and we especially enjoyed how deep the sound was when the movie scenes grew intense. The soundbar renders even subtle noises and tiny details with accuracy.

The A5000 performs admirably for a single bar, as it is capable of delivering an immersive sound experience. The music played with the soundbar was in the melancholy wavelength; in other words, the sound was easy on the ears and surrounds the room with ample bass to enhance your music experience.

The bar has about every function you could possibly want, in addition to outstanding connectivity and sound format options. That includes Bluetooth streaming as well as Wi-Fi streaming capabilities like Chromecast, Spotify Connect, and AirPlay 2. Even Bluetooth headphones can be connected to it. The remote features a few useful sound options as well, such as a speech enhancement mode and Night Mode.

Verdict

Sony has delivered a very smart sound product in the form of the HT-A5000, which rejects the notion of a single sound system not being enough to produce an immersive, cinematic sound experience. With a strong, wide soundstage, a solid bass end, and good connectivity, the Sony HT-A5000 has a lot to offer to both everyday users and audiophiles. Currently, it retails at around ₹85,990.

In case you want a complete home theatre experience, you can purchase the additional woofer and two speakers that come as a package, allowing you to build a sound-enriched niche.