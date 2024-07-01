ADVERTISEMENT

Sony brings Bravia 7 mini LED smart TV series with Dolby Vision in India

Published - July 01, 2024 01:33 pm IST

The new Bravia 7 series comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes

The Hindu Bureau

Sony brings Bravia 7 mini LED smart TV series with Dolby Vision in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sony on Monday launched the new Bravia 7 series smart TVs in India featuring company’s own Cognitive processor XR, mini LED and XR Triluminos Pro technology. It also includes features like Google TV integration and Sony Pictures Core, a movie service from Sony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Bravia 7 series comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes. The new series is equipped with Studio Calibrated modes and is IMAX Enhanced certified. On top, it supports both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

The Bravia 7 series features a mini LED panel with XR contrast booster, which enhances the depth and detail of images by controlling the backlighting resulting in deeper blacks and brighter whites, claims Sony.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Bravia 7 series includes XR 4K upscaling along with XR motion clarity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Bravia 7 series comes with two side-mounted speakers featuring acoustic multi-audio and voice zoom 3 feature which recognises human dialogue through AI machine learning and amplifies or reduces its volume. With XR surround, the 2ch and 5.1ch audio can be upscaled to 5.1.2ch sound, says Sony.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is also optimised for gaming with features like auto HDR tone mapping which automatically adjusts HDR settings for the best picture quality. It automatically switches into game mode with PS5 to minimise lag. It switches back to standard mode when watching movies. The new series is suited for 4K/120fps with variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM).

The Bravia 7 series includes Game Menu where gamers can set their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access.

The new Sony Bravia 7 series starts at ₹1,82,990 for the 55-inch model, while the 65-inch will cost ₹2,29,990. The company is yet to announce the price of 75-inch model. The other two models are available for purchase.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US