Sony brings Bravia 7 mini LED smart TV series with Dolby Vision in India

Sony on Monday launched the new Bravia 7 series smart TVs in India featuring company’s own Cognitive processor XR, mini LED and XR Triluminos Pro technology. It also includes features like Google TV integration and Sony Pictures Core, a movie service from Sony.

The new Bravia 7 series comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes. The new series is equipped with Studio Calibrated modes and is IMAX Enhanced certified. On top, it supports both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

The Bravia 7 series features a mini LED panel with XR contrast booster, which enhances the depth and detail of images by controlling the backlighting resulting in deeper blacks and brighter whites, claims Sony.

The new Bravia 7 series includes XR 4K upscaling along with XR motion clarity.

The Bravia 7 series comes with two side-mounted speakers featuring acoustic multi-audio and voice zoom 3 feature which recognises human dialogue through AI machine learning and amplifies or reduces its volume. With XR surround, the 2ch and 5.1ch audio can be upscaled to 5.1.2ch sound, says Sony.

It is also optimised for gaming with features like auto HDR tone mapping which automatically adjusts HDR settings for the best picture quality. It automatically switches into game mode with PS5 to minimise lag. It switches back to standard mode when watching movies. The new series is suited for 4K/120fps with variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM).

The Bravia 7 series includes Game Menu where gamers can set their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access.

The new Sony Bravia 7 series starts at ₹1,82,990 for the 55-inch model, while the 65-inch will cost ₹2,29,990. The company is yet to announce the price of 75-inch model. The other two models are available for purchase.