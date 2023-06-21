June 21, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

The Sony Bravia brand name evokes images of luxury TVs that only the most privileged of entertainment lovers will be able to enjoy. However, the company also offers more budget-friendly options with 4K HDR support. We were able to review the 55-inch model of the Sony Bravia X75L which retails at ₹99,000 but can be ordered on popular e-commerce sites for around ₹67,440. Here is what we discovered about this TV which caters to mid-segment buyers.

At a Glance The 55-inch Sony Bravia X75L comes from a reputed brand known for its durable products and strong aftersales support. The device fulfils the basic functions of a smart TV, but its visuals are not well calibrated and the sound quality is disappointing. There are also 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch screen size variants in the series.

Technical Specifications

Size: 55 inches

55 inches Processor: 4K Processor X1/4K X-Reality PRO

4K Processor X1/4K X-Reality PRO Light Source: Direct LED

Direct LED Sound: 2 full range speakers, 2 channels, 20W [Clear Phase; Open Baffle Speaker]

2 full range speakers, 2 channels, 20W [Clear Phase; Open Baffle Speaker] HDR Compatibility: HDR10 / HLG

HDR10 / HLG Smart TV Features: Google TV with Google Assistant; Apple Airplay / Apple Home; Voice Search; Works with Alexa; Chromecast Built-in

Design

We were impressed with the Sony Bravia X75L as soon as it was unboxed. The device was light enough that only one customer service staff member was required to lift it out of the box and wire it up. Though not what one would call sleek, the TV is not bulky. It has a slim stand on either side. We found it convenient but buyers with small children or pets must exercise care or use the wall mounting option, as the device can be tipped over by accident.

The TV’s bezels are slightly thick and protrude from the screen, but the device becomes part of the space it occupies and can blend with a variety of living room or den styles.

The Sony Bravia X75L also comes in the 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch screen sizes.

The TV remote has hot keys for Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+/HotStar, YouTube, YouTube Music, and SonyLIV. However, the remote is not ergonomically designed. We would have preferred more raised buttons and navigation controls so that the remote can be operated without looking at it.

Visuals

The Sony Bravia X75L carries out the duties of a TV but did not win our hearts.

The standard picture settings when watching programmes on Netflix, Prime Video, and Zee5 were lacklustre due to unnatural colouring, poor contrasts, muddy blacks, and artificially smoothened motions. However, YouTube videos were delightfully rich in resolution and detail. The TV offers other picture modes - Games, Graphics, Cinema, Vivid, Photo, as well as a customisation option - but we found ourselves largely relying on the Photo or Vivid modes for output that was still less than ideal. The other modes were dim and with warm yellow tints. We wanted to see more saturated colours and contrast, cleaner blacks, a natural treatment of light, less noise in images, and sharper picture quality.

The TV is best suited for watchers who enjoy movies or shows in a dark room setting as its luminance levels were not high enough to preserve picture quality when the device was near light sources.

The Sony Bravia X75L also comes with Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture modes for gamers. A major plus is that the TV does not get warm after using it for hours on end.

Users should be aware that when using a smart TV, the quality of cable TV content generally tends to suffer.

Audio

Considering Sony’s giant presence in the audio sector, we expected high impact sound from the Sony Bravia X75L, but this was not the case.

While the TV speakers were so powerful that setting the volume to 26 was too loud, the sound elements were poorly mixed, and the audio felt as though it was slightly muffled behind the screen.

Furthermore, sound effects from our favourite shows and movies were neither natural nor immersive. Dialogues and sound scores, especially when occurring together, were rather discordant. Sound clarity also needed some improvement. We felt that Sony could have offered more than a 20W speaker system.

Smart Features

The Google TV interface is user-friendly and the voice command option is efficient, but we experienced more than a few glitches while trying to open apps such as Prime Video.

We were also abruptly ejected from the movie we were watching on two occasions and ended up on a buffering screen instead. We had to restart the TV to troubleshoot this.

Customer Service

Sony’s customer service was excellent, and it was easy to reach out to courteous and professional staff members who were quick to answer our queries, show us the device’s features, and set up the TV for us. Users worried about aftersales support can rest assured.

We were briefed that using the Sony Bravia X75L would let us enjoy a free Sony LIV subscription on a temporary basis. However, this was not the case, and we were asked to pay for the same.

Verdict

The Sony Bravia X75L is a mid-range TV that offers a middling experience. While it is well designed, backed by a professional support network, and offers standard visuals that will work for most, the TV’s sound is a definite let down at ₹99,000. Even casual watchers who aren’t fussy about technical specifications may be left wanting for more.

