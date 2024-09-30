GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sony Bravia launches AI-driven 2024 Bravia 4K smart OLED TVs, on-boards Rajamouli as ambassador 

Sony  launched a new series of AI-driven smart 4K OLED televisions with studio calibrated mode in India.

Published - September 30, 2024 03:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sony launched a new series of AI-driven smart 4K OLED televisions.  

Sony launched a new series of AI-driven smart 4K OLED televisions.

Sony on Monday (September 30, 2024) launched a new series of AI-driven smart 4K OLED televisions with studio calibrated mode in India.

The Japanese TV major also announced the series’ new brand ambassador, film director, S S Rajamouli.

The 2024 Sony Bravia series includes Series 7, Series 8 and Series 9 smart TVs.

The 2024 Sony smart TVs run on XR processor. These new 4K smart TVs come with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and are IMX enhanced.

The Sony Bravia smart OLED TVs feature 360-degree Spatial sound mapping. Sony also said that Indians are moving towards 55-inch smart TVs compared to 32 inches.

Overall, the Indian smart TV market is moving towards premiumisation, it said.

Published - September 30, 2024 03:56 pm IST

