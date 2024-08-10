Sony, a longstanding leader in the television industry, continues to push the boundaries of home entertainment with its latest offering, the Sony Bravia 7 (XR70). We recently had the opportunity to review the 55-inch variant of the Bravia 7, putting it through its paces to see how it stands up to the high expectations set by its predecessors. From its advanced Mini-LED display to its AI-powered processing capabilities, the Bravia 7 promises to deliver a great viewing experience.

Design

The Sony Bravia 7 holds an elegant and modern design that integrates into any living space. It features the seamless edge design, which minimises bezels and creates a sleek, borderless appearance. The aluminium edge adds a touch of sophistication, while the underlay stand provides stable support without detracting from the TV’s aesthetic appeal.

In terms of connectivity, the Bravia 7 is well-equipped to handle a variety of devices and streaming needs. It comes with 4 HDMI input ports, ensuring ample connections for gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and other devices. The TV also includes 2 USB ports for connecting external drives or powering streaming sticks. For network connectivity, there’s an Ethernet port on the side, allowing for a stable wired internet connection. The RF connection input and IF input, both located on the side, provide options for antenna and cable connections.

One notable design feature is the optional Bravia Cam, which can be attached to the top of the TV. This camera enables various smart features, including video calling, gesture control, and proximity detection. It adds an extra layer of interactivity to the viewing experience and can be used for features like automatic picture adjustment based on viewer position. For those concerned about privacy, the Bravia Cam includes an easy-to-use camera cover switch, allowing users to physically block the camera when not in use.

Display

The Sony Bravia 7 utilises a Mini-LED backlight system, which represents a significant advancement in LED TV technology. This system uses thousands of tiny LEDs arranged in numerous local dimming zones, allowing for precise control over brightness and contrast across different areas of the screen. The result is a display that can produce deep, inky blacks alongside bright highlights, rivalling the performance of OLED displays in many aspects.

The panel features a 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), ensuring crisp and detailed images. With a native refresh rate of 120 Hz, the Bravia 7 can display smooth motion in fast-paced content, whether it’s sports, action movies, or video games.

Colour reproduction is another strong point of it’s display. The XR Triluminos Pro technology expands the colour palette beyond standard LED TVs, delivering a wider and more accurate colour gamut. This results in vibrant, lifelike colours that bring content to life, from the lush greens of nature documentaries to the subtle skin tones in dramas.

The display’s HDR capabilities are particularly impressive. With support for multiple HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, the Bravia 7 can handle a wide range of high dynamic range content. The XR Contrast Booster 20 further enhances the HDR experience, delivering bright highlights and detailed shadows that add depth and dimensionality to the image.

Viewing Experience

Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR plays a crucial role in optimizing the display’s performance. This AI-powered processor analyses and adjusts multiple elements of the picture in real-time, including contrast, colour, and detail. It aims to process images in a way that mimics human visual perception, resulting in more natural and lifelike pictures.

The Bravia 7 also includes several picture modes designed to optimize the viewing experience for different types of content. The Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode, Sony Pictures Core calibrated mode, and Prime Video calibrated mode all work to deliver the creator’s intended image in various lighting conditions. For cinephiles, the TV is also IMAX Enhanced certified and works with Calman calibration software for professional-grade image tuning.

Sound Experience

Audio performance is often an afterthought in many TVs, but Sony has given careful consideration to the sound capabilities of the Bravia 7. The TV features an acoustic multi-audio system, which uses two full-range speakers and two tweeters to create a more immersive soundstage. This setup allows for better sound positioning, helping to align audio more closely with on-screen action.

The inclusion of X-Balanced Speakers and a dual bass reflex system contributes to clearer, more powerful audio output. Sony’s 3D Surround Upscaling technology further enhances the audio experience by creating a virtual surround sound effect from stereo content.

For those seeking an even more immersive audio experience, the Bravia 7 supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, allowing users to take full advantage of object-based audio formats when paired with compatible sound systems. The TV is also ready for 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer, which can create a tailored 3D audio experience based on the viewer’s ear shape.

One innovative feature is the acoustic center sync, which allows the TV to act as a centre channel when paired with compatible Sony soundbars. This integration creates a more cohesive and expansive soundstage, bridging the gap between the TV’s built-in speakers and external audio systems.

Smart Features

The Sony Bravia 7 runs on the Google TV platform, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a vast library of apps and streaming services. The built-in Google Assistant, accessible through voice commands via the remote or hands-free operation, makes it easy to control the TV, search for content, or even manage other smart home devices.

Gaming features are a significant focus for the Bravia 7. With HDMI 2.1 compatibility, the TV supports 4K resolution at 120 Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). These features, combined with the dedicated Game Menu and specific picture modes for FPS and RTS games, make the it an excellent choice for console gaming, especially with the latest PlayStation 5.

Other smart features include Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, Chromecast built-in, and compatibility with Alexa devices. The Bravia Connect App allows for easy control and content sharing from mobile devices, while the Living Decor feature turns the TV into a digital art display when not in use.

Sony has also emphasised upon sustainability with the Bravia 7. The Eco Dashboard 2 provides an easy way to monitor and adjust power consumption, while the remote control is made from recycled plastic.

Verdict

In conclusion, the 55-inch Sony Bravia 7 is a premium television that excels in nearly every aspect. Its combination of superior picture quality, impressive sound, advanced gaming features, and smart functionality make it a top contender in the high-end TV market.

While it may come at a premium price of ₹1,82,990, the TV delivers a viewing experience that justifies the investment for those seeking the best in home entertainment. Whether you’re a movie enthusiast, a serious gamer, or simply someone who appreciates top-tier technology, the Sony Bravia 7 is sure to impress.