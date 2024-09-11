If you are an audiophile, then you must have heard about Sonos. Known for dealing in audio equipment, the U.S.-based company has been in the audio segment for almost two decades, delivering top-quality sound. Today, we are reviewing its latest headphones - Sonos Ace. Priced at ₹39,999, it will be very interesting to see how the headphones will position itself in the market already dominated by Sony, Sennheiser and JBL. So, let’s find out what the new Sonos Ace has to offer.

Design

The new Sonos Ace maintains a very neat, elegant, and functional design. From the moment you lay eyes on these headphones, it’s clear that Sonos has put a great deal of thought into every aspect of their design. The slim profile, matte finish, and metal accents give a standout look setting it apart from most competitors.

What’s particularly impressive is how Sonos has managed to combine style with comfort. The ear cushions are made of pillowy soft memory foam that gently hugs your head, making them suitable for extended listening sessions. At just 312 grams, they’re also surprisingly lightweight, further enhancing their all-day wearability.

The controls on the Sonos Ace are proof of intuitive design. Instead of fiddling with touch controls, Sonos has opted for tactile buttons that offer a more satisfying user experience. The right ear cup houses the Content Key, which serves multiple functions, and the Noise Control button. A single press plays or pauses your audio while sliding up or down adjusts the volume. This design choice not only looks sleek but also provides a level of control that’s both precise and easy to use, even without looking. The latter allows you to quickly toggle between Active Noise Cancellation and Aware mode, adapting to your environment with ease. On the left ear cup, you’ll find the Power/Bluetooth button. This thoughtful layout ensures that all essential controls are within easy reach, enhancing the overall user experience.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Connectivity

Sonos Ace comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring a stable and high-quality wireless connection with any Bluetooth-enabled device. For better control you can download the Sonos app that unlocks a host of additional features. The app allows you to fine-tune your listening experience with customisable EQ settings, adjusting bass, treble, and loudness to your liking.

One of the standout features in terms of connectivity is the TV Audio Swap function. When paired with a compatible Sonos soundbar, you can instantly switch the TV audio from the soundbar to your headphones with a long press of the Content Key. This seamless integration with Sonos’ ecosystem adds a layer of versatility that home theatre enthusiasts will love.

Moreover, the Ace supports spatial audio and Dolby Atmos when used with a supported Sonos soundbar and the Sonos app. This feature, combined with dynamic head tracking, creates an immersive listening experience that adapts as you move, keeping you centered in action.

Sound Quality

When it comes to sound quality, the Sonos Ace performs really well. The headphones feature custom-designed 40mm dynamic drivers in each cup, meticulously tuned to deliver exceptional audio across all frequencies. The result is a sound signature that’s both precise and profound, capable of handling everything from the subtlest nuances in classical music to the punchy bass lines in electronic tracks.

The ported acoustic architecture of the Ace contributes to its impressive soundstage. It delivers an ultra-wide sound that creates a sense of space and depth, allowing each instrument and vocal to occupy its own distinct place in the mix. This is particularly noticeable when listening to tracks mixed in Dolby Atmos, where the spatial separation becomes even more pronounced.

What’s particularly impressive is how well the Ace handles different types of audio content. Music comes through with stunning clarity and detail. Podcasts and audiobooks benefit from the headphones’ ability to render mid-range frequencies with precision, ensuring that dialogue remains crisp and intelligible. Even for calls, the Ace performs admirably, with its eight-microphone array ensuring your voice comes through clearly.

The support for lossless audio over Bluetooth (with compatible devices) or via USB-C connection is a significant plus for audiophiles who demand the highest quality sound. This feature allows you to hear your music exactly as the artist intended, without any loss in audio quality due to compression.

ANC & Ambient Sound

The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on the Sonos Ace is top-notch. Using optimally placed microphones, it effectively pinpoints and neutralises external sounds, creating a cocoon of silence that allows you to fully immerse yourself in your audio. Whether you’re in a noisy office, on the metro, or just trying to find some peace in a busy household, the ANC on the Ace performs admirably.

But Sonos understands that sometimes you need to be aware of your surroundings. That’s where the Aware mode comes in. With a single press of the Noise Control button, you can let in ambient sounds, allowing you to stay connected to your environment without removing your headphones. The transition between ANC and Aware mode is smooth and quick, making it easy to adapt to changing situations.

Battery

The headphone comes with a 1060 mAh Li-ion battery, these headphones can last up to 30 hours of listening time or 24 hours of call time with ANC or Aware mode enabled. This is an impressive performance that should easily get most users through a week of regular use. However, the Sony ULT Wear that we reviewed a few months back had a bit more battery power. Sonos Ace also features 3 hours of listening time with just a 3-minute charge from 0%. The inclusion of a USB-C charging cable is a welcome touch, aligning with the current industry standard and likely compatible with many of your other devices.

Verdict

The Sonos Ace is, without a doubt, a premium offering in the world of wireless headphones. It combines sophisticated design, intuitive controls, impressive sound quality, and effective noise cancellation into a package that will appeal to discerning audio enthusiasts. The integration with the Sonos ecosystem, particularly the TV Audio Swap feature and spatial audio support, adds an extra layer of versatility that sets these headphones apart from many competitors.

However, the pricing at ₹39,999 places the Sonos Ace firmly in the high-end segment of the Indian market. While the features and quality certainly justify the price tag, it may be tough to catch the attention of average users in a market where established brands like Sony sells WH-1000XM5 headphones, and Sennheiser has Momentum 4 in the competition.