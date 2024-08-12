ADVERTISEMENT

Sennheiser launches HD 620S premium headphones for audiophiles in India

Updated - August 12, 2024 03:01 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 02:19 pm IST

There will be an optional balanced 4.4mm cable for the audiophiles suited for hi-fi devices

The Hindu Bureau

Sennheiser launches HD 620S headphones for audiophiles in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sennheiser on Monday (August 12, 2024) launched HD 620S headphones for audiophiles which fits under its HD 600 series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Sennheiser HD 620S features 42mm dynamic transducer with 150-ohm aluminum voice coil.

It comes with a metal-reinforced headband and earcup housings, 1.8 meter detachable cable that terminates to a single-ended 3.5mm stereo plug with an integrated locking screw for the included 6.3mm adapter.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be an optional balanced 4.4mm cable for the audiophiles suited for hi-fi devices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The HD 620S shares the twist-and-lock single-sided cable design with other Sennheiser headphones.

Sennheiser HD 620S will be available at a special price of ₹32,990 from August 12 on the brand webshop, Amazon and Flipkart.

“The hi-fi community has clamored for a headphone with the best traits from our 600 series, yet isolates them from distractions at work, home, or in-between,” said Vijay Sharma, GM, Sennheiser Consumer business, India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US