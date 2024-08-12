Sennheiser on Monday (August 12, 2024) launched HD 620S headphones for audiophiles which fits under its HD 600 series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Sennheiser HD 620S features 42mm dynamic transducer with 150-ohm aluminum voice coil.

It comes with a metal-reinforced headband and earcup housings, 1.8 meter detachable cable that terminates to a single-ended 3.5mm stereo plug with an integrated locking screw for the included 6.3mm adapter.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be an optional balanced 4.4mm cable for the audiophiles suited for hi-fi devices.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The HD 620S shares the twist-and-lock single-sided cable design with other Sennheiser headphones.

Sennheiser HD 620S will be available at a special price of ₹32,990 from August 12 on the brand webshop, Amazon and Flipkart.

“The hi-fi community has clamored for a headphone with the best traits from our 600 series, yet isolates them from distractions at work, home, or in-between,” said Vijay Sharma, GM, Sennheiser Consumer business, India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.