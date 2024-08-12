Sennheiser on Monday (August 12, 2024) launched HD 620S headphones for audiophiles which fits under its HD 600 series.

The new Sennheiser HD 620S features 42mm dynamic transducer with 150-ohm aluminum voice coil.

It comes with a metal-reinforced headband and earcup housings, 1.8 meter detachable cable that terminates to a single-ended 3.5mm stereo plug with an integrated locking screw for the included 6.3mm adapter.

There will be an optional balanced 4.4mm cable for the audiophiles suited for hi-fi devices.

The HD 620S shares the twist-and-lock single-sided cable design with other Sennheiser headphones.

Sennheiser HD 620S will be available at a special price of ₹32,990 from August 12 on the brand webshop, Amazon and Flipkart.

“The hi-fi community has clamored for a headphone with the best traits from our 600 series, yet isolates them from distractions at work, home, or in-between,” said Vijay Sharma, GM, Sennheiser Consumer business, India.