Sennheiser launches HD 620S premium headphones for audiophiles in India

There will be an optional balanced 4.4mm cable for the audiophiles suited for hi-fi devices

Updated - August 12, 2024 03:01 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 02:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sennheiser launches HD 620S headphones for audiophiles in India

Sennheiser launches HD 620S headphones for audiophiles in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sennheiser on Monday (August 12, 2024) launched HD 620S headphones for audiophiles which fits under its HD 600 series.

The new Sennheiser HD 620S features 42mm dynamic transducer with 150-ohm aluminum voice coil.

It comes with a metal-reinforced headband and earcup housings, 1.8 meter detachable cable that terminates to a single-ended 3.5mm stereo plug with an integrated locking screw for the included 6.3mm adapter.

There will be an optional balanced 4.4mm cable for the audiophiles suited for hi-fi devices.

The HD 620S shares the twist-and-lock single-sided cable design with other Sennheiser headphones.

Sennheiser HD 620S will be available at a special price of ₹32,990 from August 12 on the brand webshop, Amazon and Flipkart.

“The hi-fi community has clamored for a headphone with the best traits from our 600 series, yet isolates them from distractions at work, home, or in-between,” said Vijay Sharma, GM, Sennheiser Consumer business, India.

