Sennheiser launches Ambeo soundbar Plus and Sub in India

August 25, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

Sennheiser has launched Ambeo soundbar Plus and a subwoofer (Sub) in India into the premium segment. The new Ambeo range will compete against Sony’s premium home theatre soundbars and subwoofers.

The Ambeo soundbar Plus claims to be the world’s first 7.1.4. standalone soundbar. It can produce 400W of sound output. The soundbar Plus comes with customizable presets, equalizer, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 360 Reality Audio and MPEG-H Audio.

Sennheiser soundbar Plus uses the Ambeo OS and is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, and works with a Google Assistant-enabled device with Chromecast built-in. It can even work with Alexa Built-in and Apple Siri.

The soundbar Plus gets the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi features as well.

Similarly, the Ambeo Sub can produce 350W of sound output and has all the features available through Sennheiser Smart Control app. Users can connect up to four subwoofers. It also adjusts the music depending upon the acoustics of room like the soundbar Plus.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus sells at ₹1,39,990 while the Ambeo Sub will retail at ₹69,990. Both of them is available on Amazon, offline stores and on company’s portal.

