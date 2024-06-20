ADVERTISEMENT

Sennheiser launches Accentum true wireless earbuds in India

Published - June 20, 2024 03:15 pm IST

Accentum true wireless is compatible with both Android and iOS devices

The Hindu Bureau

Sennheiser launches Accentum true wireless earbuds in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Expanding its Accentum lineup, Sennheiser on Thursday launched Accentum true wireless (TWS) earbuds with active noise cancellation in India. The ANC is being offered in hybrid and transparency modes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Sennheiser Accentum earbuds offer a battery life of 8 hours through buds and up to 28 hours with the case which is Type-C and Qi wireless charging compatible.

The buds feature touch controls for managing media, phone calls, and voice assistants. EQ setting is offered via Sennheiser Smart Control app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accentum true wireless is compatible with both Android and iOS devices with Bluetooth 5.3 support. The earbuds are Auracast capable for museums, cafes, airports.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Accentum true wireless earbuds support SBC and AAC codec with its 7mm driver.

The Accentum TWS is available at ₹12,990 in Black and White.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US