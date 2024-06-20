Sennheiser launches Accentum true wireless earbuds in India

Expanding its Accentum lineup, Sennheiser on Thursday launched Accentum true wireless (TWS) earbuds with active noise cancellation in India. The ANC is being offered in hybrid and transparency modes.

The new Sennheiser Accentum earbuds offer a battery life of 8 hours through buds and up to 28 hours with the case which is Type-C and Qi wireless charging compatible.

The buds feature touch controls for managing media, phone calls, and voice assistants. EQ setting is offered via Sennheiser Smart Control app.

Accentum true wireless is compatible with both Android and iOS devices with Bluetooth 5.3 support. The earbuds are Auracast capable for museums, cafes, airports.

Accentum true wireless earbuds support SBC and AAC codec with its 7mm driver.

The Accentum TWS is available at ₹12,990 in Black and White.