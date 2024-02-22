Sennheiser HD 490 PRO studio headphones launched in India

February 22, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

Sennheiser on Thursday launched its open-back HD 490 PRO reference studio headphones.

The device is built to help producers, artists and sound engineers in their mixing and mastering journey.

The headphones are said to offer highly precise sound reproduction and a wide and realistic sound stage, to offer professionals the transparency they need for critical mixing decisions.

As per the company, the frequency response of the device is uncoloured and honest across the entire audio spectrum, with the low end being full, accurate, and clearly defined thanks to a special low-frequency cylinder.

To facilitate an optimal listening experience, the transducers sit at a slight angle, thereby emulating a typical monitor loudspeaker set-up.

The headphones come with two different sets of ear pads that are designed to shape the sound differently. While the producing ear pads (velour) of the HD 490 PRO feature a slightly warmer response to allow users to get a different perspective and make a holistic judgment of the sound, the mixing ear pads (fabric), on the other hand, allow for a flat, neutral sound which is best suited for mixing.

​The HD 490 PRO includes Dear Reality’s dearVR MIX-SE plugin license. The plugin turns a digital audio workstation (DAW) into a virtual mixing environment, simulating the carefully designed acoustics of ideal mixing studios.

The headphone cable can be plugged into the right or left ear piece of the HD 490 PRO to cater to different studio set-ups and preferences.

The Sennheiser HD 490 Pro is priced at ₹34,500 and ships two different sets of ear pads (mixing and producing), a 1.8 m headphone cable and a dearVR MIX-SE license.

On the other hand, the Sennheiser HD 490 PRO Plus, priced at ₹41,300, comes with an added case,3m headphone cable and extra fabric headband pad.

