Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones launched in India

March 07, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

Sennheiser on Wednesday launched its Accentum wireless headphones in India, featuring the company’s signature audio profile and hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC).

The Accentum headphones feature a 37mm dynamic transducers for audio playback. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint connectivity for switching between Bluetooth devices. As for codecs, the Accentum packs support for aptX HD, AAC and SBC.

The company claims that the headphones can last for up to 50 hours on a single charge. The quick charge adds 5 extra hours in just 10 minutes, it added. The headphones can be transformed into a wired set using the USB-C cable, expanding usage options.

The device packs built-in microphones and also features a wind-reduction mode. The Smart Control app offers control over Accentum’s features. It app allows users to manage Bluetooth connections, experiment with the 5-band EQ, store presets, and receive updates, ensuring continued smooth operation.

