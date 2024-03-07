GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones launched in India

The Accentum headphones feature Sennheiser’s signature sound profile and offers Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation.

March 07, 2024 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sennheiser launched its Accentum wireless headphones in India

Sennheiser launched its Accentum wireless headphones in India | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Sennheiser on Wednesday launched its Accentum wireless headphones in India, featuring the company’s signature audio profile and hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC).

The Accentum headphones feature a 37mm dynamic transducers for audio playback. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint connectivity for switching between Bluetooth devices. As for codecs, the Accentum packs support for aptX HD, AAC and SBC.

The company claims that the headphones can last for up to 50 hours on a single charge. The quick charge adds 5 extra hours in just 10 minutes, it added. The headphones can be transformed into a wired set using the USB-C cable, expanding usage options.

The device packs built-in microphones and also features a wind-reduction mode. The Smart Control app offers control over Accentum’s features. It app allows users to manage Bluetooth connections, experiment with the 5-band EQ, store presets, and receive updates, ensuring continued smooth operation.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus headphones review: Bridging the gap with advanced features

“With the launch of Accentum wireless headphones, we aim to deliver Sennheiser’s breathtaking sound to our consumers, without sacrificing the battery life or wireless freedom that makes them so enjoyable to use all day long,” said Vijay Sharma, GM- Sennheiser Consumer Business, India.

Sennheiser Accentum will be available for pre-order at a special price of ₹11,990 till March 11, via brand’s webshop and Amazon. It will sell in black and white shades.

gadgets (general) / technology (general)

