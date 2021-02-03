Xbox gamers, the Seagate Expansion Card has finally come to India

Hyderabad

The expansion card, made exclusively for the Xbox Series X and S consoles, serves as a backbone to support complex next-generation games, while also reducing loading times

American data storage company Seagate Technology has officially announced the launch of Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S in India on February 3. Seagate is Microsoft and Xbox’s official storage solution partner for the latest Xbox consoles.

Previously, Xbox gamers had to order internationally and wait at least two to three weeks (if not longer) for the product to arrive.

This storage expansion card will deliver an additional 1 terabyte of external storage for a streamlined gaming experience, replicating the speed and performance of the consoles’ internal SSDs and Xbox Velocity Architecture (VA). VA essentially improves how Xbox Series X|S consoles load game assets from storage – known as asset streaming – while reducing the space those assets occupy on the drive. The solution tackles two key challenges modern titles face, with installation sizes rapidly on the rise and more computationally demanding than ever.

This data solution can be useful to those who have purchased the Xbox Series S which has a storage capacity of just 512 gigabytes. In terms of flash memory, the expansion card sports a custom PCIe Gen4x2 NVMe for Microsoft, crafted by Seagate. The PCIe 4.0 interface is extremely integral to gameplay because the 1 terabyte internal SSD the Xbox Series X|S ships with, has a raw input/output of 2.4 gigabytes per second. This in mind, Seagate’s card should therefore be able to achieve the same speeds and act as a true extension of the internal drive.

The ultimate result: a backbone to support complex next-generation games, while also reducing loading times, which any gamer craves.

The Seagate Expansion Card also promises to seamlessly mirror the functionality of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S internal SSDs and adds 1 terabytes of capacity letting gamers collect new and legacy games across four generations of Xbox including existing backwards compatible Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. The Xbox Series X|S consoles also come with Quick Resume, where gamers can switch between games without lags, and the onboarding Seagate’s expansion card means gamers can look forward to virtually no lag in power or speed when gaming from the expansion card itself.

The Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S consoles | Photo Credit: Seagate

And, it is pricey...

Retailing upwards of ₹20,000, heavy-duty gamers insist this card is a must-have investment, given most popular games range from 47 gigabytes to upwards of 200 gigabytes. For some perspective, transfer speeds of large games such as The Elder Scrolls (around 74 gigabytes) takes under 3 seconds, from console to card. There is also no alternative for this card as it has been exclusively crafted for the new Xbox consoles.

“Seagate is thrilled to be a key player in next-generation gaming. With a new standard in performance, games will be more dynamic, visually stunning, and immersive than ever,” says Jeff Fochtman, Senior Vice President at Seagate, in a company statement. “Seagate’s Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S technology delivers additional game storage at peak speeds, replicating the consoles’ internal SSD experiences. We are proud to join forces with Xbox and can’t wait to help gamers immerse themselves in the high-fidelity experience.”

Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S includes a 3-year limited warranty and will be available via Amazon India from February 8 onwards retailing at ₹23,499, with a promotional price of ₹22,999 for the first two weeks of sale.