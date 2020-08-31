SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe review: A handy switch

For those worried about cloud-based storage solutions to exchange data between different systems, this USB-C drive is an unsung hero during the WFH routines

We do love our cloud-based data storage spaces for their one-stop appeal for whatever we choose to save there. But for as long as I can remember, American brand SanDisk — from their floppy disks to their high-capacity pen drives — have remained a solid name in the offline storage game.

So when SanDisk Ultra released their Dual Drive Luxe with USB-C, I knew it would be another welcome addition.

Related content

As a review unit, I received the 128-gigabyte version, but the series goes up to 1 terabyte. However, the pretty metal design stays constant whatever the capacity. The actual gadget weighs next to nothing so I would advise slipping a noticeable lanyard through the loop on the swinging drive cover to avoid losing it. The Dual Drive Luxe pretty much lives up to its name, having two USB inserts in the tiny gadget: an USB 3.1-A and an USB-C.

The Memory Zone app apk comes in the drive; it’s a build that helps optimise the data transfer seamlessly. This is not exactly mandatory, but it is recommended for those who need a smart software to help organise the data on their devices without too much hassle.

Specifications Capacities: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Dimensions: 8.6 x 12.10 x 44.41 mm

Compatibility: Compatible with most Android phones, notebooks, computers, tablets.

Software: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Mac OS X v10.9 and up

When moving data between devices, the transfer speeds can reach up to 150 megabytes per second but the maximum I saw it reach was 138 megabytes a seconds which is not bad. These speeds make it easy to switch between my MacBook Air, my office Dell laptop and my iPad Pro when working on heavy-duty work such as editing videos, a task I did not want to leave to Google Drive or DropBox. On an iPad, you can directly access the Dual Drive Luxe through the Files app already available on the device.

To offer up some perspective, in just 13 minutes, I could transfer 35 gigabyes of data from my laptop to the drive, which is pretty impressive given timing is everything. In the name of productivity, we want our gadgets to help us move faster and cut out unnecessary wait times as we rush to meet deadlines and log out of our systems, so that we can log into our favourite binge-watching platforms.

If investing in this accessory, you have to be completely sure of the capacity you require; the lowest (32 gigabytes) comes at ₹849 for 32 GB version while the 1 terabyte version costs ₹13,529.